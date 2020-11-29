1/1
RICKEY PSENCIK
1939 - 2020
Rickey Psencik, age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on January 18, 1939 to Louis F. Psencik and Salaynor Wadley in Taylor, Texas. Rickey attended Southwest Texas State University where he met his future wife, Patti Stroud, and, they were married 60 years. In 1985, after a long career as Vice President and General Manager at Huntress Bottling Company, he started his own construction company, Past Masters, Inc. Since his retirement in 2006, he spent more of his time in Stockdale raising donkeys and longhorns, tending to his aviaries, hunting, and reading. He was a dedicated and loving husband, dad, and grandfather and was a true friend to many. He was a kind and gentle soul who would always put a smile on your face. Rickey was preceded in death by his parents. Rickey is survived by his wife, Patti Psencik; daughter, Stacy Retzloff and her husband, Scott; grandchildren, Shane and Payton Retzloff; sister,

Marilyn Anderson and her husband, Bob.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

DECEMBER 5, 2020

2:00 P.M.PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

Pastor Brent Saathoff will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ducks Unlimited. You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
