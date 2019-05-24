San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rickie S. McGinty

Rickie S. McGinty Obituary
July 02, 1949 - May 19, 2019
Rickie Frances Sinclair McGinty was born July 2, 1949 in Bryan, Texas, to Franklin Boyd Sinclair and Marjorie Selene Kempe Sinclair. She passed away on May 19, 2019, sixteen months after being diagnosed with cancer.
Rickie was reared in Hempstead and Navasota, Texas. She graduated from both eighth grade and high school in Navasota as valedictorian. She graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, with a bachelor's in education cum laude with a concentration in music. She married C.W. Walker and they had two children, Stephen Wesley Walker and Shannon Walker. Rickie taught elementary school in San Antonio, Randolph AFB and Fort Knox, Kentucky. She taught elementary music in Greenville, Texas. She earned her Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling from East Texas State University, now Texas A & M Commerce. She began her counseling work at Greenville ISD and then spent a year teaching first grade in Edgewood ISD. She continued her counseling in East Central ISD at Oak Crest Middle School and Heritage Middle School for 23 years. She married John W. McGinty in 1991. They enjoyed traveling, canoeing and kayaking. John lovingly cared for Rickie in her final illness. After her retirement form education in 2006, she took up quilting and worked part time at Seventh Heaven Quilt Shop. Rickie was an accomplished painter who specialized in watercolors. She also became a member of the Assistance League of San Antonio where she was manager of their thrift store for two years. Rickie is survived by husband John, her two children, three stepdaughters, eleven grandchildren and two great- grandsons.
Appreciation for her care is expressed to the compassionate nurses, staff and physicians of the START Center for Cancer Care.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY, MAY 25, 2019
2:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Assistance League of San Antonio or the Democratic Party of Texas.

Published in Express-News on May 24, 2019
