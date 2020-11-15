1/1
RICKY GENE HENSON
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICKY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ricky Gene Henson was born on April 1, 1950, in Littlefield, TX. He passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 8, 2020.

He graduated from high school at New Mexico Military Institute in 1969. In 1973, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged as an SP5 with Meritorious Service and Army Commendation Medals in 1976. Ricky graduated from Austin Community College with an Associate of Applied Science in 1979. He served the San Antonio area as a skilled carpenter and contractor for 35 years. Ricky Loved art and history, which expressed itself in the Western Collectables genre.

Burial service will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Nov. 17, 2020, at 10:15 AM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Burial
10:15 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels
14315 Judson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78233
(210) 653-3930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved