Ricky Gene Henson was born on April 1, 1950, in Littlefield, TX. He passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 8, 2020.

He graduated from high school at New Mexico Military Institute in 1969. In 1973, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged as an SP5 with Meritorious Service and Army Commendation Medals in 1976. Ricky graduated from Austin Community College with an Associate of Applied Science in 1979. He served the San Antonio area as a skilled carpenter and contractor for 35 years. Ricky Loved art and history, which expressed itself in the Western Collectables genre.

Burial service will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Nov. 17, 2020, at 10:15 AM.