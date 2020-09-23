Frederick Carl (Ricky) Groos III was born in Dallas on October 22, 1940 and died September 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Bailey (Marty) Groos and his parents, Frederick Carl Groos Jr. and Jane Connor Groos.

Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Aubrey Searcy Groos; his daughters, Gretchen Radley Groos and Lieschen Groos Gray (Steve); his grandson, Travis Bailey McEldowney; his brother Edward Lanham Groos and his wife April Cox Groos.

Ricky was an avid golfer, blessed with a graceful swing. He won several junior championships at the San Antonio Country Club. He played on the golf teams at TMI and later at Alamo Heights High School. He continued his interest in golf by being one of the organizers of the Travis Bailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament, named in honor of his brother-in-law and friend, Travis Bailey.

Ricky graduated from Alamo Heights High School and The University of Texas with a degree in finance. At Texas he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE), where he made many lifelong friends. All of his life Ricky was a popular catalyst for SAE alumni gatherings, and he was involved with many SAE events and reunions.

After college, Ricky embarked on a successful career in the banking and financial industries. He worked many years as an executive with Groos National Bank; and he later became Executive Vice President and Co-founder of The Trust Company. He was respected as a banker and fiduciary advisor because of his financial acumen, intelligence, and conservative approach to business matters.

Ricky participated in numerous community and social activities. He served on the board of VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority; The Alamo Heights School Foundation (past president); The San Antonio German Club (past president), The Order of the Alamo and The Texas Cavaliers, where he served as Day Aide to King Antonio Stanton Bell. He was also a member of The Argyle and The San Antonio Country Club (past president).

Ricky enjoyed playing golf, hunting, and traveling with friends and family.

Ricky was blessed with a low key, congenial and friendly temperament. He was very well liked by everyone; friends from his youth, college days, his time in business and a long life of social associations. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him and cared for him, especially his devoted family.

Memorial Service

Monday, September 28, 2020

9:30 a.m.

Christ Episcopal Church (outside)

510 Belknap Place, San Antonio, Texas 78212

Due to COVID19 restrictions, the celebration will be held outside with an alternate plan in case of inclement weather. Social distancing will be in place and face masks are required. For those who wish, you may watch the livestreaming of his service from the link within his obituary page at porterloring.com.

Honorary Pallbearers are Harry Affleck, John Beauchamp, Stanton Bell, Kim Gaskell, Carlisle Maxwell, Kent McGaughy, Austin Moore, Cary Stratton and Cole Thomson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, San Antonio Museum of Art, or the charity of your choice.

