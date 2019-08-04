|
|
February 2, 1941 - July 16, 2019
Riley M. Stone, age 78, passed away on July 16, 2019, in San Antonio. Riley was a graduate of Texas Christian University. He was an Armored Cavalry office in the U.S. Army for 25 years, a teacher at Taft High School for 12 years, and a Vietnam veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents, Naomi and Riley Stone, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Lynn; and sons, Mike, Jesse and Austin; sisters, Betty Reed, Peggy Garza and Mary Sweigart; grandchildren, Alia Stone, David Austin Stone and Michael Stone; plus his dogs, Lily, Heidi, Bo and Boss. Angels to the family were his sister, Betty and his sister-in-law, Betsy Kiker.
BURIAL GATHERING
TUESDAY, AUGUST 6, 2019
10:30 A.M.
FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
SHELTER #3
Please consider contributing in Riley's memory to The Sierra Club, The Nature Conservancy, or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019