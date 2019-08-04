San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Riley Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Riley Marion Stone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Riley Marion Stone Obituary
February 2, 1941 - July 16, 2019
Riley M. Stone, age 78, passed away on July 16, 2019, in San Antonio. Riley was a graduate of Texas Christian University. He was an Armored Cavalry office in the U.S. Army for 25 years, a teacher at Taft High School for 12 years, and a Vietnam veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents, Naomi and Riley Stone, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Lynn; and sons, Mike, Jesse and Austin; sisters, Betty Reed, Peggy Garza and Mary Sweigart; grandchildren, Alia Stone, David Austin Stone and Michael Stone; plus his dogs, Lily, Heidi, Bo and Boss. Angels to the family were his sister, Betty and his sister-in-law, Betsy Kiker.


BURIAL GATHERING
TUESDAY, AUGUST 6, 2019
10:30 A.M.
FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
SHELTER #3

Please consider contributing in Riley's memory to The Sierra Club, The Nature Conservancy, or Habitat for Humanity.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com


Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Riley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now