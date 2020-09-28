1/1
RISELLE L. BLOOM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RISELLE L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Riselle L. Bloom, age 102, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on January 2, 1918 in St. Louis, Missouri to Meyer Z. Levis and Rebecca Duchen. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Fox Tech High School. She was an excellent athlete who excelled in baseball and basketball. She was President of her local chapter of Hadassah and later became regional President. She loved working for the Jewish Federation. She volunteered at Golden Manor nursing home for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Wallace Bloom. Riselle is survived by her son, Michael Bloom and his wife Oralia Bloom; grandsons, Ian Bloom and Adam Bloom; nieces, Marsha Wasserman and husband Andy, Ilene Goldsmith Sporkin and husband Dave and Janice Goldsmith Jucker and husband Bobby; and great nephews and nieces.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved