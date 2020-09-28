Riselle L. Bloom, age 102, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on January 2, 1918 in St. Louis, Missouri to Meyer Z. Levis and Rebecca Duchen. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Fox Tech High School. She was an excellent athlete who excelled in baseball and basketball. She was President of her local chapter of Hadassah and later became regional President. She loved working for the Jewish Federation. She volunteered at Golden Manor nursing home for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Wallace Bloom. Riselle is survived by her son, Michael Bloom and his wife Oralia Bloom; grandsons, Ian Bloom and Adam Bloom; nieces, Marsha Wasserman and husband Andy, Ilene Goldsmith Sporkin and husband Dave and Janice Goldsmith Jucker and husband Bobby; and great nephews and nieces.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah.

