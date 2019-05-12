San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Burial Park South
1700 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rita Ann Porter


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
February 5, 1935 - May 9, 2019
Our loving mother, Rita Ann Porter, age 84, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, faithful to Jehovah God. She lived a full and wonderful life, always placing her children first. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Elsie Hammerschmidt. She is survived by her beloved children: David Porter (Deb), Randy Porter (Susan), Barbara Folts (Mike), Cheryl Cervantes (Ernest), Joseph Porter (Lee), Cindy Estevis (Angel), Dean Porter (Vicki), Lisa Scott (Dave) and Steven Porter (Mindy) and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
WEDNESDAY,
MAY 15, 2019
1:00 PM
MISSION BURIAL PARK SOUTH
1700 SE MILITARY DR.
Those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's International or Operation Smile.
You're invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019
