Rita Appling Hudson passed away on April 17, 2020 at the age of 92. She lived in New Braunfels, Texas for many years and then transferred to Cedar Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Unit in Cedar Park, Texas in 2019. A full obituary for Rita is located on the websites of Zoeller Funeral Home of New Braunfels and Wheeler Funeral Home of El Campo.





