Rita C. Jennings born on March 8, 1923; went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2019 at the age of 96.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Travis E. Jennings and parents Noel and Sarah Carlin.
Survivors include her loving children, grandchildren, and other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 19, 2019