11/4/1932 - 5/9/2019
Rita Esquivel was a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She was born in San Antonio's Westside in 1932, when the limits for Latinas far outnumbered the oppor- tunities.
She attended Blessed Sacrament School, Ursuline Academy, and a received Bachelor's, Masters and Doctor of Letters degrees from Our Lady of the Lake University.
She began her teaching career at SAISD's Storm Elementary in the 1950's and went on to teach at the Edgewood ISD. She continued her education career in Los Angeles in 1963 as a teacher, then later as a counselor, principal and Assistant Superintendent for Education at the Santa Monica-Malibu USD. In 1989 she was appointed by the George H. W. Bush administration to be the Director of Bilingual Education and Minority Languages Affairs for the US Department of Education. She was, at the time, the highest-ranking Latina in the US Department of Education.
In 1991 she was selected by Hispanic Business Magazine as one of the 100 most influential Hispanics in America and in 1992 she was presented with the medal of "Orden del Merito Civil" by the Ambassador of Spain on behalf of King Juan Carlos of Spain for her work in the promotion of the Spanish language.
But she said she felt the most pride in her work after returning to California from Washington. She was the founder and administrator of an adult education night school in Santa Monica, California, where hundreds of immigrants went to learn English, acquire a GED and continue their education. She recalled with delight how her former night school students would stop her in public places to thank her for helping them transition in a new country.
After retiring from public education Rita lectured extensively throughout the country on Methodology of Second Language Acquisition, and the teaching of English to Non-English and Limited English speaking youngsters and adults.
She translated 10 children's books from English to Spanish.
Throughout her career Rita touched thousands upon thousands of children and adults who remember her fondly - students, parents, and colleagues who received her instruction, guidance, and support.
She was a dedicated friend who understood that true friendship required care and attention - her life-long friends, who are many, will miss the energy and affection that drew them to her.
She was a devoted daughter, sister and aunt, preceded in death by her parents Juan and Juanita Esquivel, her sisters Celia Landa and Sarita Esquivel, her brother-in-law Daniel Landa and her niece Patricia Landa. She is survived by nephew's Daniel Landa, Victor and Becky Landa, Juan and Gabriela Landa, nieces Maite and Ana Landa-Gonzalez, and grand-nieces and nephews Veronica Landa Vargas and Arturo Vargas, Carlos Landa and Mayra Chapa, Daniela Landa-Gonzalez, Maya Landa-Gonzalez and Diego Landa.
Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, Thursday, May 30, from 4-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, May 31, 10 a.m. at San Fernando Cathedral with burial to follow.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019