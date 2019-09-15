|
|
January 28, 1921 - September 11, 2019
Rita Lorainne Conner was born on January 28, 1921. A direct descendant of the Juan Curbelo family of the Canary Islanders who settled San Antonio in 1731, she was a devoted wife and mother who lovingly took care of her family always putting them before herself. She took care of her parents, her husband, her sister and her aunt for long periods of time before their deaths all the while continuing to raise her three children. Being a widow for 47 years, she never complained but was blessed with many wonderful friends throughout her life, her bunco ladies, her church ladies, the friends she made through her involvement in her children's schools, and her very special Lullwood family, Betty, Raymond, Sandy, Cindy and Suz. She was a very strong woman who taught her children that life is not about material things but about the deep faith you have, the grace with which you live your life and the acceptance of the challenges you face. There is no greater love than the love a mother has for her children and we each felt it every day of our life and will continue to do so until we meet again.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Mary Martinez, her husband Raymond, her sister Lucille and brother in law Paul Root, and her Aunt Theresa.
She is survived by her son Ray, and daughters Cathy Barbatto (John) and Carol Vogel (Randy). She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, Beth (J.D.), Heather (Derek), Tracy (Ryan), Samantha, Justin (Katie), Tray, Brian and Sabrina and by her 7 great grandchildren, Brett, Zachary, Hudson, Colton, Madeline, Waylon, and Jacob. She is also survived by her nephews Paul Richard Root and Mike Root and nieces Maxine Odom and Clara Conner. We wish to thank her caregivers Mari Vasquez, her daughter Nena and sister Adriana who so very lovingly cared for our mother for the last 3 years and became part of our family.
ROSARY
MONDAY,
SEPTEMBER 16, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE
MASS
TUESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 17, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. PETER PRINCE OF THE APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
111 BARILLA PLACE
GRAVESIDE
2:00 PM
SAN FERNANDO CEMETERY II
746 CASTROVILLE RD
Rev. Martin Leopold and Deacon Rich DeHoyos will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, 111 Barilla Place, San Antonio, TX, 78209.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 15, 2019