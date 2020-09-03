Rita Lucy Ristow entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 95 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlo Ristow; parents, Vincent and Hedwig Franckowiak; numerous brothers and sisters.

Rita is survived by her children, Charles A. Ristow, Barbara J. Gembler (Dietrich), Harold J. Ristow (Kathy); 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Harriett Franckowiak.

Visitation will be held at St. Benedict's Catholic Church on Friday, September 4th beginning at 8:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.

Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.