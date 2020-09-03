1/
RITA LUCY RISTOW
1925 - 2020
Rita Lucy Ristow entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 95 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlo Ristow; parents, Vincent and Hedwig Franckowiak; numerous brothers and sisters.

Rita is survived by her children, Charles A. Ristow, Barbara J. Gembler (Dietrich), Harold J. Ristow (Kathy); 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Harriett Franckowiak.

Visitation will be held at St. Benedict's Catholic Church on Friday, September 4th beginning at 8:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.

Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.



Published in Express-News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
08:30 AM
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
SEP
4
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks Mortuary
2502 South W.W. White Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 337-9999
