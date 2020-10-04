1/1
RITA MAE STOCKMAN
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rita Mae Stockman, age 75 of Schertz, TX passed away on September 28, 2020. She was born to Ralph Andrew Sr. & Bertha Mae "Sis" Veenker on March 21, 1945 in George, Iowa. Rita was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 40 years, Timothy Stockman; brothers Ralph Veenker Jr. & Martin Veenker; sisters Catherine Kutka & Judith Veenker; brothers-in-law Emil Kutka & Peter Haarsma; sister-in-law Anne Gilpatrick Veenker. She is survived by her sons Andrew Stockman & wife, Dena; Christopher Stockman; sisters Mary Jo Haarsma Dorothy Staas & husband Donald, Linda Veenker & partner Cris Johnson; sister-in-law Helen Veenker. Rita, along with her husband Tim, were both proud, civilian employees of the US Air Force for many decades. Rita enjoyed her retirement by traveling the globe, visiting Africa, Australia, Europe, South America, Alaska, and various other locations. Due to the current pandemic, Memorial

Service will be live streamed at 1pm CT on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Schertz Funeral Home Facebook. Please join us safely from the comfort of your home in honoring Rita's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Drew Stockman, 35 Dow Ln. Rye NH 03870.

You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with:

Schertz Funeral Home




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved