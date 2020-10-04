Rita Mae Stockman, age 75 of Schertz, TX passed away on September 28, 2020. She was born to Ralph Andrew Sr. & Bertha Mae "Sis" Veenker on March 21, 1945 in George, Iowa. Rita was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 40 years, Timothy Stockman; brothers Ralph Veenker Jr. & Martin Veenker; sisters Catherine Kutka & Judith Veenker; brothers-in-law Emil Kutka & Peter Haarsma; sister-in-law Anne Gilpatrick Veenker. She is survived by her sons Andrew Stockman & wife, Dena; Christopher Stockman; sisters Mary Jo Haarsma Dorothy Staas & husband Donald, Linda Veenker & partner Cris Johnson; sister-in-law Helen Veenker. Rita, along with her husband Tim, were both proud, civilian employees of the US Air Force for many decades. Rita enjoyed her retirement by traveling the globe, visiting Africa, Australia, Europe, South America, Alaska, and various other locations. Due to the current pandemic, Memorial

Service will be live streamed at 1pm CT on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Schertz Funeral Home Facebook. Please join us safely from the comfort of your home in honoring Rita's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Drew Stockman, 35 Dow Ln. Rye NH 03870.

