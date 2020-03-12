|
|
Sister Rita Prendergast, 89 years, entered into eternal life on March 10, 2020 at The Village at Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Curragh, Co. Kildare, Ireland, on January 19, 1931, to Patrick and Ann (Fullam) Prendergast.
Sister Rita entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1949. She served in the Congregation's education ministry in Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Peru, Zambia and Ireland.
Sister Rita is survived and dearly missed by her nieces, nephews, and by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Funeral Services will be held at the Village at Incarnate Word, 4707 Broadway. Vigil Service Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 6:30p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00a.m. Chapel of the Incarnate Word. Interment in the Convent Cemetery.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209. Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 12, 2020