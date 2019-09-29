|
|
March 30, 1931 - September 18, 2019
Mrs. Rita V. Gomez born March 30, 1931, passed away September 18, 2019 at the age of 88 years. She was a devoted mother and wife. She attended Little Flower School and Lanier High School. She served as school and church activist for St. Henry and St. Paul Catholic Church. She served as advocate and leader for St. Peter St. Joseph's Children Home, Seton Home, St. Paul Altar Society and Guadalupanas. She is preceded in death by her husband Col. Leonard Gomez; son Leonard A. Gomez; sister Olga Hernandez; brothers Robert Villarreal and Simon Villarreal. She is survived by her daughter in law Norma Gomez; daughters, Patricia Carrion, M.D. and husband George Carrion, M.D., Margaret Trejo, MA and husband Allen Trejo, BA; sons Robert L. Gomez, MBA and John P. Gomez, PhD and wife Valerie.; eight grandchildren and brother George Villarreal; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 5:00p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers Funeral Chapels. Rosary Service will be Thursday evening at 7:00p.m. at Roy Akers Funeral Chapels. Funeral procession will depart Roy Akers Chapels on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00A.M. for 11:30A.M. Mass at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 350 Sutton Dr. Burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019