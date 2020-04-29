|
|
Riyad Daoud, age 62, passed away on April 22, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
He was born in Jerusalem and raised in Amman, Jordan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louzieh and Abdallah Daoud. He is survived by his wife, Nadine and two children, Alaya and Joseph, brothers, Jamal (Jayne) of PA, Khaled (Fahtma) of TX, Adnan of Greek Cyprus, Tareq (Soad) of Texas, and Mohammed (Shirene) of FL; brothers in law, John Anthony (Marci) Barrientos, Rodney (Peggy) Barrientos, and Monica Barrientos of TX., and numerous nephews and nieces.
After leaving Jordan, Riyad worked in the surveying/engineering field in Saudi Arabia. He emigrated to the United States in 1991 and lived in Houston, TX. In 1994 he moved and fell in love with San Antonio, Texas, married and worked in the transportation industry. He was a loving father and devout Muslim.
He was a proud immigrant and loved this country.
Some of his happiest days were traveling with his children and wife to the Grand Canyon, Canada, Hawaii and many other places. He had a passion for video filming.
He will be greatly missed by his children and family and ask that you keep us in prayer.
We are grateful to the Hillcrest Funeral Home and Burial Park and the Islamic Center of San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 29, 2020