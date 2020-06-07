Robbie Doris Cothran Morris – treasured wife, mother, and "Mimi" – died on April 5, 2020 after suffering an acute stroke in her home. She was 88 years old.

Robbie was whip-smart and impeccably dressed, but she came from humble roots. Born during the Great Depression in the foothills of South Carolina, she grew up in a tiny farmhouse with seven younger siblings and her parents. She had fiery red hair and a personality to match. Robbie excelled in school, but her family could not afford college. Following the advice of her favorite teacher, she moved to Greenville at the age of eighteen to take her first job as a stenographer. Robbie also loved to read and was a stickler for proper grammar. As a mother, she emphasized the importance of education to her children and grandchildren; befittingly, she is survived by two granddaughters who are now teachers.

Though fiercely independent, Robbie admittedly loved a handsome "man in uniform." So in 1954, when a young airman named Jerry asked for her hand in marriage, she said yes. He told her, "stick with me kid, and I will show you the world." And he did. As a military family, they traversed Air Force Bases around the world, including Japan, Georgia, Maine, and their ultimate hometown of San Antonio, Texas. While Jerry served in the Air Force, Robbie worked tirelessly and advanced through the ranks of the civil service. She would eventually attain high-level security clearance as the executive assistant to several Air Force Commanders. She and Jerry had three children, their pride and joy: Steven Jerome, Robin Jan, and Carol Ann. Tragically, Steven died during pilot training in 1978, leaving Robbie heartbroken until their eventual reunion in death.

Robbie and Jerry Morris lived the most incredible love story, culminating in their final years at their home in the Independence Village, where they frequented the community happy hours and were well-loved by their friends and neighbors.

Robbie is preceded in death by her beloved husband Earl Jerome Morris, Jr., her son Steven, and her granddaughter Michelle. She is survived by her daughters Robin Jan Edmonson (Rodney) and Carol Ann Morris Rohde (Sterling) and her granddaughters Chloë (Richard) and Alison (Trevor).

She leaves behind five of her siblings: Panga Elaine Rawlinson, Douglas Carson Cothran, Peggy Jo Whitaker, Kenneth LaRue Cothran, and Ernie Wayne Cothran. She is predeceased by her brothers Ronnie Carroll Cothran and Lawrence Ervin Cothran.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2020

11:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL

Due to the constantly evolving situation surrounding COVID-19 it is possible that services may need to be delayed further. The family will make every effort to inform everyone who they can possibly contact of such a change, but prospective attendees are encouraged to check back to Robbie's obituary page at www.PorterLoring.com as we get closer to July 24 as updates will be made available there.

Donations in Robbie's honor can be made to The Kindred at Home Foundation at www.kindredhospicefoundation.org