|
|
July 26, 1945 - September 4, 2019
Robert A. Dobie, M.D. (Bob), age 74, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in San Antonio. He grew up all over the United States as the son of U.S. Naval Officer E.W. Dobie, Jr. and his wife, Geraldine Frances Bonnington. He matriculated at Stanford University for his undergraduate education, medical school, and medical residencies. Bob taught and practiced medicine at the University of Washington, the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, and the University of California - Davis and had fellowships in New Orleans, Louisiana (at the Kresge Hearing Research Laboratory of the South at Louisiana State University Medical Center) and in Zurich, Switzerland (at the University of Zurich). He was the Director of Extramural Research at the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, part of the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Maryland, from 1999 until 2002. Among his many honors and awards, he particularly valued the Driftwood Award, which he received five times for his teaching by the medical residents at the University of Washington. Bob received dozens of honors and awards for his research in hearing loss and tinnitus and was the author of over 200 publications, including a book on medical-legal evaluation of hearing loss. In 2017, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Hearing Conservation Association.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Christine Jones Dobie; daughters, Pamela Dobie Key (Seattle, WA) and Monica Dobie Daly (San Antonio, TX); son, William James Dobie (New York, NY); sons-in-law, Thomas Fisher Key and Richard John Daly; daughter-in-law, Isil Yildiz; grandchildren, Francis Knox Key, Robert Edmund Key, James Garrett Key, Fiona Graziella Daly, and Theodore James Dobie; and sisters, Sharon A. Dobie, Christine M. Dobie, and Donna Bonds. He will be remembered by his former colleagues and friends as an incisive thinker, an outstanding and compassionate physician and surgeon, and a passionate teacher. His family will cherish the memories of his tight hugs, thoughtful counsel, keen wit, expert joke telling, love of travel, support of education, and knowledge of all things.
MASS
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 11, 2019
11:30 A.M.
ST. ANTHONY DE PADUA CATHOLIC CHURCH
102 LORENZ
Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Pallbearers will be William Dobie, Richard Daly, Fisher Key, Keevan Carr, Conor Carr, Jonathan Chinn, Knox Key, and Robert Key. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or Haven For Hope.
https://svdpsa.org/donate
https://www.havenforhope.
org/Donate
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019