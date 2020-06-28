Colonel Robert A. Duganne, 82, passed away suddenly on June 16 in Miami, FL. The son of George and Grace Duganne (deceased), Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY, and lived in Palm Beach, FL, for 3 years before moving to Miami, FL, where he excelled in football, baseball, and swimming.

Attending the University of Florida on a swimming scholarship, Bob was awarded All-SEC and All-American honors as a member of the Gator swim team, was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, and was named Distinguished Military Graduate upon graduation in 1960. Commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force in 1961, Bob went on to serve for 28 years in the Air Force, including 13 months in Vietnam.

During retirement, he mentored "at risk" teenagers at a "last chance" middle school in San Antonio, TX, and became an avid cyclist and triathlete.

Bob is survived by his two children, Erina Duganne (John Hunt) of Austin, TX; Brendan Duganne of San Antonio, TX; two grandchildren, Tiernan and Orla Hunt of Austin, TX; former wife, Carol of San Antonio, TX; sister Gail Duganne Gregg (Bill) of Miami, FL; plus, numerous nieces and nephews.