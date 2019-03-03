|
August 23, 1948 - February 27, 2019
Robert A. Kyrisch, Sr. born August 23, 1948 passed away on February 27, 2019, at the age of 70. Robert served in the US Marine Corp, as a Flightline Crash Crew Firefighter during the Vietnam War. He retired as Captain from the Fort Sam Houston Fire Department and Robert was also one of the first paramedics of the San Antonio Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Lillian Kyrisch. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa Kyrisch; children, Robert A. Kyrisch Jr (Creal), Toni Vela (Patrick), and Diana Kyrisch; grandchildren, Walker and Wyatt Mills, Kathryn Kyrisch, Nicholas, Alexandria and Abigail Vela and Isabella Kyrisch; sister, Vickie Hylton (Chuck) and their children, Michael and Gregory; brother, Jim Kyrisch (Linda) and their children, Lara Lynn and Jimmy; and extended family, Ryan Webb and Brittany Schier.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m., with A Celebration of Life to begin at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2019