A good man, Robert A. Payne sailed home on August 14, 2020 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 81. Robert was born to Aaron R. Payne and Mary Busher on February 10, 1939 in Wausau, Wisconsin. A Navy veteran, registered nurse, successful businessman, and devoted family man; he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his, parents. Survived by his loving wife, Marie Villarreal Payne; sons, Stephen A. Payne and Raul A Villarreal; as well as a loving extended family. The family will receive friends and family from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Due to the cemetery restrictions, the procession to the burial will be for immediate family only. Robert will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.

