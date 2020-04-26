|
Bob Greger – devoted husband, father, grandfather, Catholic lay theologian and pastoral teacher, chemical engineer, avid reader and lifelong learner – passed away on April 18, 2020 with his wife and a daughter by his side, and after telephone goodbyes from his children.
Bob was born February 28, 1923 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Florence Gehl and Alexander Bruno Greger. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Vera Echeveste Greger; his sister, Mary Jo Greger Miller. He is survived by his second wife, Mary A. (Crisp Holbrook) Greger; children, Sister Beverly, Ronald Greger (Susan), Lucille Dungan (Joe), Margaret Echeveste, Theresa Greger, Tom Greger (Leslie), Roberta Greger, and stepdaughter Suzan Hintz (Darryl); grandchildren Matthew J. Dungan, James A. Dungan, Misty Greer, Tiffany Dumas, Joe Greger, Liana and Logan Greger; Suzan's children Ailene Roark, Nathan Hintz, and Jacy Hall.
Bob grew up in Indiana. He graduated from Rose Polytechnic Institute (now Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology) in Terra Haute, IN. He was drafted into the Navy serving in the Pacific theater during WWII. While in the Navy, he met his future wife, a Navy WAVE, Vera, in San Francisco. They were married May 31, 1947 in Terra Haute. Their 7 children were born in Edwardsville, Illinois. Bob was a chemical engineer for Shell Oil Company, Alton, Illinois for 13 years and remained a problem-solver to his dying days. In 1961, Bob moved his family to California to attend the Institute of Lay Theology at the University of San Francisco, answering his call to work for the Catholic Church. He earned 3 master's degrees over his lifetime. The Greger clan moved to Beaverton, Oregon in June 1962, where Bob established the Faith Formation for Adults at St. Cecilia's parish in Beaverton, OR and later for the Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon. After retiring from church work, Bob sold real estate and then briefly worked for the Veteran's Administration. Bob was widowed in 1983. He continued leading bible study and prayer groups at St. Clare's Catholic Church.
Bob met his second wife, Mary, at an RV campground where they both traveled. Bob and Mary were married October 7, 1989 in Crescent City, CA. They lived in Lincoln City, OR, enjoying the peace and beauty of the Oregon coast. Bob and Mary loved to travel and RV-ed throughout the United States including Alaska, visiting their children and seeing the sites for 10 years. Bob was a voracious reader acquiring a large collection of books on Catholicism and spirituality. He loved sharing the latest books and learnings with his family and friends. He was a faithful, lifelong supporter and student of the Church. In 2008, Bob and Mary joined Bob's daughter, Lucille and her husband, in San Antonio, Texas, where he passed away. He partook of many workshops and sought spiritual guidance offered by the Oblate Theological Seminary. Bob's strong faith in God, his strength, integrity, and readiness to help others, was an inspiration to his many friends and family. He will be missed. Funeral Mass in San Antonio, TX – date TBA. Burial services at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Portland, OR – date TBA.