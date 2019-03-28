|
March 3, 1930 - March 23, 2019
Robert Allen Crover born on March 3, 1930 went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2019 at the age of 89. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mabel Crover, his brothers, Donald, Hartley, Richard and Jack (John). He is survived by his wife of 68 years Margaret Crover, and children, David Robert Crover, Linda Darlene Hoesen and Ricky Dale Crover, sisters, Virginia, Caroline, and Nancy, grandchildren, Jason, Kevin, great grandchildren, Krystal, Collin, Kaden, Taylor, and James and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, followed by interment at Mission Burial Park South where The United State Air Force Military Honors will render their services.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 28, 2019