Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Crover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen Crover


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Allen Crover Obituary
March 3, 1930 - March 23, 2019
Robert Allen Crover born on March 3, 1930 went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2019 at the age of 89. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mabel Crover, his brothers, Donald, Hartley, Richard and Jack (John). He is survived by his wife of 68 years Margaret Crover, and children, David Robert Crover, Linda Darlene Hoesen and Ricky Dale Crover, sisters, Virginia, Caroline, and Nancy, grandchildren, Jason, Kevin, great grandchildren, Krystal, Collin, Kaden, Taylor, and James and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, followed by interment at Mission Burial Park South where The United State Air Force Military Honors will render their services.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.