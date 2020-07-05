ROBERT ALVARADO

Robert B. Alvarado, 72, of San Antonio, was born in Eagle Pass, Texas to Maria Apolinar B. and Martin L. Alvarado.

He was a Judson High School graduate and baseball athlete. Soon after graduating high school, he married his high school sweetheart Geneva and soon added a family with children, Cindy and Bobby. Mr. and Mrs. Alvarado had been married just over 51 years.

Robert is survived by his wife, Geneva Alvarado, his children, sisters and brothers, and he was the proudest Grandpa of Rob Jr., Derek, Tenley, Maria, and his 2 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Chapel Hill Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.