SEPTEMBER 5, 2019
Robert Arceo, Jr. age 44, formerly of San Antonio, passed away with his loving wife by his side after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was an example of the man you hope to be or know - honoring God through his diligent work as a Team Leader at the Toyota plant, by always taking care of his family, and through his faithful dedication and deep love for his wife of 24 years, Trisy Arceo.
He enjoyed fishing, making awesome BBQ, watching the Spurs, being with friends and family, and cheering on his Dallas Cowboys. His family would like to thank Methodist Hospital and Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care for their service and attentive care, and his Toyota Family for years of support, loyalty, and great memories with all his co-workers whom he loved like family.
Robert is survived by his wife, Trisy Bazan Arceo of San Antonio; sons: Robert Philip, John Michael, and Matthew Richard Arceo; parents, Robert and Mary Arceo; brother, Jimmy Arceo; sister, Brenda (Cesar) DeHoyos; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Family, friends, and others whose lives Robert touched are invited to Angelus Funeral Home, 1119 N St Mary's St., on Sunday, September 8, at 5:00 PM to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. A prayer service will follow the visitation at 7:00 P.M.
Funeral Service will be held at Angelus Funeral Home on Monday, September 9, at 10:00 AM, with the burial to follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 3, 1735 Cupples Rd., where he will be laid to rest.
Rob, we love you. "You'll always be our brother", father, husband, son, and friend.
Condolences may be sent to the Arceo family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019