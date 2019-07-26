San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Robert B. Herrera


1935 - 2019
November 23, 1935 - July 23, 2019
Robert B. Herrera, age 83, of San Antonio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born on November 23, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to Rafael and Carolina Herrera. Robert was extremely close to his faith being devoted to his Church and serving as Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Head Usher, Home-bound Minister and ACTS Brother.
He was also very active with the Knights of Columbus at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen H. Herrera; daughter, Margot Herrera; granddaughter, Lexi Bachran; one great-grandson, Beckett Emerson Bachran.

ROSARY
SUNDAY, JULY 28, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

MASS
MONDAY, JULY 29, 2019
10:00 A.M.
HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on July 26, 2019
