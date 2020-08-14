Robert (Bob) Herman Ballentine Jr, 64, of Pearsall, passed away on August 11, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born March 15, 1956 in Opelousas, Louisiana to parents Robert Herman Ballentine and Orie Claire (McCain) Ballentine.He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob is survived by his wife Theresa (Terri) Linda Ballentine, one son, Robert Bennett Ballentine, one daughter, Mariclaire Therese Ballentine, and one brother Walton Charles Dunbar.

Bob was born and raised in Opelousas, Louisiana, until his family moved to Pearsall, Texas when he was a young boy. He graduated from Pearsall High School where he played in the marching band and learned to play bass guitar and acoustic guitar in the stage band. Upon graduating he moved to New Orleans, Louisiana where he studied music for a short time and played music all over the city. He missed Texas so he decided to move back to Austin where he continued to play music. After living in Austin for a while, he chose to come back to Pearsall to work in the produce business with his father, but continued to play music occasionally with local bands.

On September 10, 1983 Bob marriedTerri Bennett. They had their first child, Robby, in 1985 and their second, Mariclaire, in 1991. Bob enjoyed participating in the kids' activities including coaching Little League baseball, attending every dance recital, as well as his activities in the Band and Athletic Booster Clubs.

Once the kids graduated from High School, Bob sold the produce business and in his semi-retirement, went back to playing music as often as he could. He played with multiple bands and met many wonderful musicians. Bob and Terri enjoyed attending concerts and sporting events, camping, and travelling whenever possible with Robby, Mariclaire, and friends. Bob enjoyed playing music at church and for community events, as well as getting together with friends to swap songs, play guitars, and sing harmonies.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, from 2:00 to 9:00PM in the Hurley Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at First United Methodist Church - Pearsall with interment to follow, in the Pearsall Cemetery.

For those wishing to honor his life through memorials, donations may be given to the First United Methodist Church of Pearsall Memorial Fund, or to the Go Fund Me account established to help defray the medical expenses of Michael and Bea Ibarra, (https://www.gofundme.com/f/e3kqsu-good-deeds-for-family-in-need), San Antonio, TX.

Due to the restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.

