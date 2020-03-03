|
|
Robert (Bob) Lee Johnson was born on 10/21/1926 in Red Wing, MN to Emily Stark & Clyde Willis Johnson. He knew the meaning of working for a living from a very early age, as his mother lost most of her sight & he got a job to help pay the bills. He was a 1950 graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN. For a year & a half before that, he was a Yeoman Third Class in the Navy, working in Minneapolis assisting GIs with paper work as they were getting out of the service (he was always grateful for the GI Bill for allowing him to further his education after high school). He met Lu Marie Wulf on a blind date on Feb.12, 1954 & they were married on Nov. 6 that year. His employment was always in a credit department, some retail & some wholesale. He was recognized for his successful work & held positions of authority while in Minneapolis. The family moved to Oklahoma City, OK in 1971 & to San Antonio in 1974. His love for Christ grew stronger with age, & it was a privilege to hear him pray each night during his latter days. The family credits Bible Study Fellowship for making a big difference in his life, & as a result theirs. His four children have memories they cherish of family vacations each summer, most of which were spent at Clark Lake near Nisswa, MN. He'd take two of them fishing at a time. They appreciate the patience he had. Christmas, too, was always a treasured time together to his children, especially when they were young & their children were young. He loved family time! He was preceded in death by his wife, Lu, on April 13, 2009. He's survived by his daughters Dianne, Bonnie Thoma & her husband Randy, Nancy Ludrick & her husband Craig & his son Steve & his wife Amberly; his grandchildren Pastor Jimmy Thoma & wife Lindsey, Elise Thoma Welker & her husband Pastor Brad, Caleb Ludrick & his wife Shannon, Emily Ludrick & Abby & Emma Johnson; & great-grandchildren Madeleine, Miles, Noa & Titus Welker, Owen, Evangeline (Evie) & Jonathan Thoma & Henry Ludrick. We'll miss you terribly, dad. You left a fabulous legacy. The family wishes to thank Alamo Hospice for the excellent care dad received his last month. What a blessing! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayside Chapel or Bible Study Fellowship. A Celebration Of Life will be held at Wayside Chapel at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4th.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2020