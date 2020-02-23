|
Robert (Bobby) Bonugli 81 of Lakehills, Texas unexpectedly passed away on February 7th 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on June 24th, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas. He is preceded in death by his son Robert Kevin Bonugli and Parents, Robert and Beulah Bonugli.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 61 years Sharon Frazier Bonugli , His children (son) Daren Bonugli and wife Irene R. Bonugli (daughter) Debie Bonugli Broom and husband Randy Broom. (Grandson) Johnathan Bossom and Wife Ashli Bossom. (Granddaughters) Laura Allshouse and husband Chuck Allshouse (granddaughter) Stacy Bonugli (step-grand daughter) Rhonda Broom (great-grand children) Cameron and Caitlyn Allshouse and Alyssa Caldera Brother in Law John A. (Butch ) Frazier and wife Joy. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Bobby was retired from the local 142 Plumbers & Pipefitters San Antonio, Texas. Bobby and family enjoyed 40 years in Lakehills ,Texas at their home near Medina Lake. BBQ was one of his favorite things to do with his family. Bobby also enjoyed Hunting all over South Texas and the Hill Country and fifhing at the oast. He also enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball. He will be greatly missed.
A Memorial service will be held in his honor and a reception to follow at Jubilee Outreach Church 2931 WW White rd. San Antonio, Texas on February 29th 2020 at 12:00 noon till 2:30pm.
In lieu of Flowers please make a donation to .
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020