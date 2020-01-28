|
Robert Brent "Bob" Grau, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 after reaching the age of 78 years old. After months of failing health due to metastatic prostate cancer, he died within his home in San Antonio, Texas with his beloved wife, Yolanda, and son, Steven, nearby. Bob was born on December 21, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Elizabeth Ann Grunkenmeyer and F. Brent Grau. As a boy, he grew up in Piqua, Ohio, where his father worked as an undercover Treasury Agent for the Internal Revenue Service and his mother was a homemaker. After graduating high school, Bob attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for a year before joining the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1961. Bob spent his time in the USAF stationed at Lackland Air Force Base (AFB) in San Antonio, Sheppard AFB near Wichita Falls, Texas and then back at Lackland AFB, before being deployed to Ankara, Turkey. While in San Antonio, Bob met the love of his life, Yolanda Grau, in 1963. They married in 1965 and lived together inseparably for 54 years. While residing mostly in San Antonio, the couple also spent time in Piqua, Ohio; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Earlville, Illinois in the early years of their marriage. Their sons, Scott Brent Grau and Steven Brian Grau were born in Piqua, Ohio in 1967 and Metairie, Louisiana in 1968, respectively. When returning to San Antonio, Bob worked for H.B. Zachry Company as an accountant for 7 years. While working at Zachry, Bob attended St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas, having graduated in December 1975 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. After receiving his Accounting degree, Bob worked primarily as a CPA in San Antonio, having started his own business in 1985. Alongside him, Yolanda owned and managed multiple bookstores in San Antonio. "Butter Bob, the Gadget Man" was larger than life and lived his life to the fullest. His favorite memories were spent with loved ones, including family and close friends, and traveling and cruising to destinations far and wide. Some of his favorite travel destinations included Barcelona, Spain; Pompei, Italy; Venice, Italy; and Athens, Greece. At home, he spent a lot of his spare time working crossword and sudoku puzzles. He loved to be with family, especially his grandchildren and never missed a school or sporting event, special occasion, or awards ceremony. Bob was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give his shirt for a friend. He was a good father and loving grandfather who always took care of his children and grandchildren and did the best he could to teach and guide them. Even in his final days, Bob would say to his loved ones, "just take care of "Yo" when I'm gone." Bob was a strong, proud, and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many! He is preceded in death by his parents, F. Brent Grau and Elizabeth Ann Grunkenmeyer Grau, and son, Scott Brent Grau. Bob is survived by loving wife, Yolanda Grau of San Antonio, Texas; son, Steven Grau (and wife, Adrian) of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Spencer, Skyler, and Sutton Grau; brother, Jack Grau of Sharps Chapel, Tennessee; sister, Ann Weishaar of Sarasota, Florida; a niece, nephews; and other beloved friends and relatives, including Fred Kellogg and Phyllis Hamby, who were just like family. The family extends a very special thanks to Donna Whitehurst and Roger Navarez with Kindred Hospice who kindly and lovingly cared for Bob during his final months and days.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020
4:00 PM PORTER LORING
NORTH CHAPEL