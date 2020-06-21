Our shy, funny, brilliant Brian the Lion has died. Robert Brian Howe, 64, succumbed to brain cancer on June 14, 2020, at home in San Antonio, Texas, with his family at his side. Born on May 26, 1956 in Columbia, South Carolina, he was the firstborn son of Robert William and Bertha Maude (Simons) Howe. Brian had a passionate poet's heart and a mercurial mathematician's mind. Poetry and the arts were early and persistent interests. He also came to love mathematics, pursued degrees in the subject, and worked in utility rate analysis and mathematical modeling in medical research early in his career. He approached his later work in IT with the same meticulous and methodical problem-solving skills. Away from work, he pursued interests in physics, machine learning, and data analysis. His favorite hobbies were spending hours in libraries and bookstores, studying technical topics at home, biking Salado Creek, and hiking and outdoor activities at local and state parks - especially walking the Botanical Gardens and Riverwalk, and running the hills at Friedrich Wilderness Park.His dedication to his work was superseded only by his devotion to his family. He met his wife and best friend, Jeanette Marie Brown, when they were at the University of Texas at San Antonio for their undergraduate degrees. They married October 16, 1982 and their five daughters were born in San Antonio and in Austin where Brian earned his graduate degree at the University of Texas. Brian was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his loving wife, Jeanette, and cherished daughters Caitlyn Howe, Rebecca Howe (Josh Alley), Jessamyn Howe (Max Trautner), Meredith Howe, Larkin Howe; grandchildren Olive and Atlas Alley; and Wiley Trautner-Howe. He is also survived by his dear brother James Howe (Leslie), brothers-in-law Christopher Brown (Ruth Lindahl) and Terence Brown (Hayley Waldner), and sisters-in-law Celeste Norlund (Geir), Margaret Brown (Philip Marshall), Bridget Lewis (Steve), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Brian was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park on Friday, June 19. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Funeral Caring USA. Online memorial on mykeeper.com.