Robert C. Hernandez, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 21, 2020.

Robert was born in San Antonio on September 30, 1941, where he was raised and roamed the West side of town. He was a graduate of Lanier High School's class of 1961 and lived his life proud of where he came from.

He met and married Petra in 1968, and they remained married for 52 years until his passing. Together, they had 3 children Michael and Cynthia, and baby Mary Elizabeth who was stillborn.

Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth, his parents, and brothers Henry and Isabel. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Petra Hernandez. Children Michael Hernandez and Cynthia Hernandez (Melody Rositas). Grandchildren Yvonne, Chris and Mark and great grandchildren Yousaf and Azaan. Sisters Oralia Cantu, Rosario Gonzales (Carlos Gonzales), brother Armando Hernandez (Nicolasa Hernandez) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at St. Henry's Catholic Church on Tuesday October 27, 2020

For safety, masks are required. Services will begin at 12pm and conclude at 4pm. He will then be escorted out where cremation will follow.