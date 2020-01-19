|
August 16, 1919 – January 6, 2020 Colonel Robert C. Maling passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 at the age of 100 after enjoying a full life without serious illness until his final days.
He was born in Fort Jay, New York and was a resident of San Antonio, Texas for over 50 years. His military career began as a cadet at the Virginia Military Institute and graduated in the Class of '41 as a Chemistry major. Upon his death he was the oldest living member of the VMI family of Brother Rats.
His service to his country as a regular Army Officer spanned over 30 years.
He served 37 months in a combat zone during the Second World War and participated in 8 major battle campaigns as well as 4 amphibious landings under hostile fire. Those landings included French Morocco, Sicily, Normandy Beach and the Rhine River crossing into war torn Germany. His military awards were numerous to include 2 Presidential Unit Citations, Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. Colonel Maling was an officer, a gentleman and a true American Hero.
He is survived by his daughters Sharon L (Tom) Hutchins, Sammie F Maling and sons Robert C Maling Jr (Kristi), and Edwin H Maling. In addition, Colonel Maling has 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Maria, his mother Agnes F. Maling and father Colonel Edwin C. Maling as well as his sister Nancy Shaw, brother Donald, son Michael and grandson Max.
His laughter and positive outlook will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ventura Hills, Sage Care Management and Caring Solutions San Antonio for their dedication and professionalism.
Colonel Maling's final resting place with be at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date according to the custom of the national cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020