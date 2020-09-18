Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, Bob Mecke, went to walk with the Lord at the age of 98 ½. Bob was born in San Antonio on January 8, 1922 to Robert and Mina Mecke. He attended St. Ann's Catholic school, graduated from Central Catholic High School, and attended St. Mary's University until World War II started. Bob joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for "3 years, 3 months and 9 days", as he often told us. After WWII, Bob earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Texas, Austin.

Bob met the love of his life, Rita Marie Lutz, at a New Year's Eve dance. They were married on October 22, 1949. They lovingly raised their family of 7 children and enjoyed over 70 years of marriage together. Bob always looked forward to spending time with his family, where he set a strong loving example for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob's warm spirit and great sense of humor made him a favorite among family, friends and relatives. He never hesitated to help anyone who needed help and was able to fix anything! He lovingly cared for his son, Tommy, who was disabled by Muscular Dystrophy

Bob worked as an Engineer and Manager for CPS Energy for 32 years. He was a member of the Alhambra, a fraternal service association helping children with disabilities. He was a member of the Rotary Club and also served on the Blessed Sacrament parish council where the family has belonged for over 60 years. Bob was a Boy Scout leader for many years. Bob and Rita loved to dance and belonged to several dance clubs. Bob worked at every Muscular Dystrophy Telethon in San Antonio by heading the team for electrical set up and take down.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Emily Mecke Clark; son, Thomas Mecke; grandson, Michael Mecke; and sister, Gertrude Triggs. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Rita Mecke; daughter, Linda Mecke LaGrone (Jim); son, Richard C. Mecke (Sharon); son Mark E. Mecke (Cindy); daughter, June Mecke; son, William C. "Bill" Mecke (Sherri); 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren; and numerous close relatives and friends. The Mecke family gives thanks to Ricky Rudolph and Steve Montez for the many years of loving care that they gave to Bob as well as many other caregivers who helped him in the last few months of his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association – USA, National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601 (or online at mda.org) or to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 600 Oblate Dr., San Antonio, TX 78216.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Robert Mecke will be scheduled at a later date.

