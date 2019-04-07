San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church of Alamo Heights
6720 Broadway
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Streit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. "Bob" Streit


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert C. "Bob" Streit Obituary
May 9, 1924 - March 27, 2019
Robert "Bob" C. Streit, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, March, 27, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Vernon, Texas on May 9, 1924 to George and Helena (Kahl) Streit as one of nine children. Robert grew up on the family farm in a boisterous and fun-loving home. In 1944 he entered the U.S. Army and served in the Pacific during WWII coding and de-coding military communications. After the war he returned home where he met and married the love of his life Jean Stroud and farmed with his father. He began a career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1962 and worked in animal disease control, living in Slaton, Texas, Midland, Texas and finally San Antonio, Texas where he retired in 1989. Bob and Jean shared a life-long passion for Western Swing and Big Band music and dancing. They were always the best couple on the floor with a lively step and joy on their faces. As a veteran he was especially honored to be a part of the 2013 Alamo Honor Flight to the WWII memorial in Washington D.C. He was dedicated to his family, a proud grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 8. Being in their company was his greatest joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Streit and 8 siblings. Bob is survived by his daughters, Linda Salt and husband William, Marsha Collier, Terri Gurley and husband Steve; grandchildren, Brian Gurley and wife Lissette, Susan Buchanan and husband Scot, Devon Higgins and husband Mike, Brynn Ray and husband Jeff, and Blair Salt and husband Brady Renner; 8 great-grandchildren and sister, Ruth Capps.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
SERVICE
THURSDAY, APRIL 11, 2019
11:30 A.M.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
6720 BROADWAY
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

Interment will follow in Fort. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Alamo Heights.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now