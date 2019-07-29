Home

POWERED BY

Services
Franklin Funeral Home
914 3Rd St
Floresville, TX 78114
(830) 393-0459
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Franklin Funeral Home
914 3Rd St
Floresville, TX 78114
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Franklin Funeral Home
914 3Rd St
Floresville, TX 78114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Caffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Caffey


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Caffey Obituary
1933 - 2019
Robert G. Caffey, Sr. passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 86 years. He is survived by his children, Terrie Marvin, Robert, Jr., Gerald, Gary, Greg & Gene Caffey. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5 P.M until 7 P.M . in Franklin Funeral Home in Floresville. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Franklin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sutherland Springs Cemetery, Sutherland Springs, Tx.

Arrangements are with
Franklin Funeral Home
914 Third Street
Floresville, Texas 78114
830-393-0459
Published in Express-News on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Franklin Funeral Home
Download Now