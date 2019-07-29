|
1933 - 2019
Robert G. Caffey, Sr. passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 86 years. He is survived by his children, Terrie Marvin, Robert, Jr., Gerald, Gary, Greg & Gene Caffey. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5 P.M until 7 P.M . in Franklin Funeral Home in Floresville. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Franklin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sutherland Springs Cemetery, Sutherland Springs, Tx.
Arrangements are with
Franklin Funeral Home
914 Third Street
Floresville, Texas 78114
830-393-0459
Published in Express-News on July 29, 2019