October 14, 1936 - August 25, 2019
Robert Camacho, age 82, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. Robert was born in San Marcos on October 14, 1936, to parents Anastacio Camacho and Tomasa Castillo. He graduated from San Marcos High School. Robert served in the United States Army as a paratrooper/medic and returned to finish his degree in Education at Southwest Texas State University and invested his career of over 30 years as a teacher in the San Antonio community. After retirement, Robert dedicated much of his time as a volunteer with St Vincent DePaul, the Knights of Columbus and the Mens Club at St. Luke's Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anastacio and Tomasa Camacho and brother Henry Camacho. Robert Camacho leaves his loving wife, Olivia of over 57 years; his son, Robert H. "Bob" Camacho and wife Allison, son, Richard "Rick" Camacho and wife Laura, son, Roger "Rocky" Camacho and fiancee Jenn Rinella; grandchildren, Rebecca, Isabel, Sammy, Isaac, Thomas, and Joseph; great grandson, Noah; and his brother, Jose Camacho; and sister, Rosalinda Arronge.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30, 2019
6:00PM -VISITATION WITH FAMILY
7:00 PM - ROSARY
ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
4603 MANITOU DRIVE
SATURDAY,
AUGUST 31, 2019
8:00AM - 8:30AM - VISITATION WITH THE FAMILY
9:00 AM - FUNERAL MASS - FATHER ERIC RITTER OFFICIATING
ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
11:00 AM INTERMENT AT RESURRECTION CEMETERY AT CORDI-MARIAN
RECEPTION IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING.
