Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Robert Castañeda


1931 - 2020
Robert Castañeda Obituary

Robert Castañeda, born in San Antonio, Texas on November 23, 1931 to Pedro and Genoveva Castañeda, passed away on February 10, 2020 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Victoria Castañeda, and brother, Jesus Castañeda. Robert enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and working in the yard with his wife and was her primary caregiver in the years prior to her passing in 2002. He also enjoyed watching NFL games and the Spurs. He is survived by his sons: Robert Castañeda, Jr. and wife Gina, and Ross (Janeth) Castañeda; sisters: Esther Resendez and Evangelina Velasquez; aunts: Romana and Paula Ramos; grandchildren: Andrea, Robert III, Angela and husband Kris, and Victoria; great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Robert IV, Lauren, Kristopher Jr., Rachel, Izabella Victoria, and Roman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM on Sunday, February 16 at Brookehill Funeral Home with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart at 9:30 AM on Monday, February 17 to St. Lawrence Catholic Church where Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the guest book at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 14, 2020
