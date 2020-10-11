Robert "Bobby" Charles

Boykin departed for his

heavenly home on Sunday,

September 20, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born on September 12, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas to Frank Charles and Ruby Louise Boykin.

Bobby was a lifelong resident of San Antonio, where

he became a computer programming trailblazer in 1978. He is best remembered for his quick wit, and for playing and teaching music for 50 years.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jackson-Boykin; Daughters: Shelly Boykin, K'lynn Hope Boykin,

Christine Hooge, and Kristi Shaw; Sons: Chris Shaw and Colby Jackson; and 9 Grandchildren: Katie, Chloe, Sami, Amelia, Malachi, Maddie, Quinnton, Montana and

Cannon.

The family will be planning a celebration of life memorial for Bobby, to be announced in the coming months.

Please send: your stories, photos, and requests for memorial celebration updates to: RememberBobbyBoykin@Gmail.com

Psalm 118:17 – "I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the LORD."