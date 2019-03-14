|
|
March 19, 1950 - March 8, 2019
Robert Chin, age 68, passed away on March 8, 2019.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents On T. Chin and Yok Ping Chin.
He is survived by his wife Dana Chin; daughter Ashley Roberts (Joshua); brother Ronald (Karen); Nieces Nichole Chin, Courtney Chen (Paul); brother Sam Chin (Elaine); nephew David Chin (Kimnie); children Judah and Hanna; niece Deborah Mandel (Larry).
Robert graduated from Winston Churchill High School in 1968 and the University of Texas in 1972. Robert was an avid cruiser, baker, cook, and fashion icon.
A celebration of Robert's colorful life will be held Saturday, March 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park South.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Ronald Wong and the many doctors, nurses and staff at the downtown Baptist Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in his memory to the San Antonio Humane Society, Animal Defense League or .
Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 14, 2019