Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Chin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Chin


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Chin Obituary
March 19, 1950 - March 8, 2019

Robert Chin, age 68, passed away on March 8, 2019.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents On T. Chin and Yok Ping Chin.

He is survived by his wife Dana Chin; daughter Ashley Roberts (Joshua); brother Ronald (Karen); Nieces Nichole Chin, Courtney Chen (Paul); brother Sam Chin (Elaine); nephew David Chin (Kimnie); children Judah and Hanna; niece Deborah Mandel (Larry).

Robert graduated from Winston Churchill High School in 1968 and the University of Texas in 1972. Robert was an avid cruiser, baker, cook, and fashion icon.

A celebration of Robert's colorful life will be held Saturday, March 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park South.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ronald Wong and the many doctors, nurses and staff at the downtown Baptist Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in his memory to the San Antonio Humane Society, Animal Defense League or .

Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.