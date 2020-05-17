ROBERT CHRISTOPHER ERNST
Robert Christopher Ernst, born January 15, 1949, passed away March 5, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 72. After serving in the United States Army as a Combat Medic in Vietnam, he graduated from Texas A&M University. He was a proud Aggie! He is survived by his sons Christopher Ernst and Bobby Mueller; Daughter Jennifer Ernst and Grandson Declan Kutsch; Sisters and Brothers in Law Eileen and Dean Fox, Beth and Richard Paxton, and Jim Hutcherson. He is preceded in death by his grand-parents, parents, and sister Patricia Hutcherson.Funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, please provide donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation to honor our nations veterans at www.garysinisefoundation.org.


Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
