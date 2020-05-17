Robert Christopher Ernst, born January 15, 1949, passed away March 5, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 72. After serving in the United States Army as a Combat Medic in Vietnam, he graduated from Texas A&M University. He was a proud Aggie! He is survived by his sons Christopher Ernst and Bobby Mueller; Daughter Jennifer Ernst and Grandson Declan Kutsch; Sisters and Brothers in Law Eileen and Dean Fox, Beth and Richard Paxton, and Jim Hutcherson. He is preceded in death by his grand-parents, parents, and sister Patricia Hutcherson.Funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, please provide donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation to honor our nations veterans at www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.