Please join us in acknowledging the passing of a remarkable man, Robert Cruz Rios, who passed away in April 2020. Robert was born July 1936 in San Antonio, Texas. He was the only child of Manuel Rios and Aurora Cruz Rios (Guerra).Robert lived an incredible life by setting lifelong goals and high personal expectations. He married the love of his life, Virginia Lee Munoz. They shared over 61 years of happiness.Shortly after graduating from Brackenridge High School, Bob won the Texas State Golden Gloves light heavyweight Championship. He was so proud to represent the San Antonio Elks Club.Bob enlisted in the US Coast Guard where he participated in Operation Deep Freeze. He was able to travel to the Antarctica which was an adventure of a lifetime while in his early 20's. Bob also joined the US Air Force as an officer and fought in the Viet Nam War and he retired from that service in 1968.Using the GI Bill, Bob received a Baccalaureate Degree from The University of Colorado in Boulder. He would later go on to receive a Graduate Degree in Business from The University of Texas In San Antonio and a Certification as a Financial Planner from Wall Street.Robert utilized his skills as the owner of Delta Produce and a Director of Financial securities at USAA. After retiring from USAA, Bob chose to give back to less fortunate youth by teaching as a Homebound Teacher and students at the Juvenile Detention Center.Throughout his life, Bob had developed a passion for music. Most of his leisure time was spent with his headphones and a turntable. He loved a wide variety of music but started to dedicate more time to Classical music. He eventually joined a group of people that advocated and successfully created KPAC Radio Station. As a member of KPAC, Bob also became involved in The San Antonio International Piano Competition. He was grateful to be a part of group that is putting San Antonio on the world stage for celebrating talented musicians.Bob also bred Airedale Terriers and became a long time Board member of the San Antonio Kennel Club. He had a very special love for his dogs; especially Zoe, Rooney and Paloma (who visited him in the hospital).Robert was involved in the community of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus, the Church Council and he was a weekly Lecturer. He committed time and money to The Ronald McDonald House and A Native American Tribal School in New Mexico.Robert and Virginia Rios have been long time residents of Helotes. Robert continues to be the beloved Father to two daughters; Marisa Silverstein and Lia Rios Strange (John). He also leaves 6 grandchildren; Remington, Alexandra, Schuyler, Justin, Derin and Curtis. Robert also dedicated many years to help educate and raise his beloved Great-Granddaughter, Lilith Abigail Muller.Vaya Con Dios Dad! You will always be missed but never forgotten.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the San Antonio Symphony sasymphony@org/donate