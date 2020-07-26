ROBERT CUNY

Robert Florian "Bob" Cuny died on July 5th 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Born in this city, he was 83 when he died.Bob was the eldest of six children of Robert and Agnes Cuny and was an avid lover of nature and animals. Bob also loved Calypso music and opera and would expose his younger siblings to these while growing up in San Antonio. His time spent in the jungles of Mexico in the 1950's and later in Alaska only deepened his respect for and love of the outdoors.

Bob worked as a crew foreman at the San Antonio City Water Board for several years. Though Bob was not especially talkative he had a dry and keen sense of humor and was always up for a good tease.

The wife and children he has left behind will miss him but their love for him will endure. The siblings he has preceded in death mourn the loss of their oldest brother, he has left a void that will not be filled.Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years Sue and children Robert "Chris" Cuny and wife Mimi, and Chana, husband Eric Floyd and grandchildren Harper, Hazel and Robbie as well as his siblings Terry and wife Laureta Cuny , Kathy Cuny Miller , Larry and wife Peggy Cuny, Ed and wife Margaret Cuny , Lynn Cuny and husband Craig Brestrup; and many loving nieces and nephews.