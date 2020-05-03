Robert D. Rosas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Rosas, Sr. born in Tivoli, Texas on August 6, 1936; went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020 at the age of 83. Robert enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys and playing dominoes; he especially loved his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Mamerto and Genoveva Rosas, sisters Dorothy Garza, Rebecca Carrillo, Guadalupe Rivas and brother Mamerto Rosas. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years Evangelina "Vangie" Rosas, children Rosalinda Albarado (George) Robert Rosas Jr., and Ruppert Rosas, grandchildren Vanessa Albarado (Daniel), George Albarado III (Yani), Alexander Albarado, Brianna Rosas, Olivia Rosas, Robert Manuel Rosas, great grandchildren Gabriella Albarado, Adalynn Albarado, Vayda Albarado, Daisy Patlan, sister Emma Reyna, brothers Ruppert Rosas, Joe Rosas and numerous nieces and nephews. Per the pandemic private services will be held. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved