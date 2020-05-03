Robert D. Rosas, Sr. born in Tivoli, Texas on August 6, 1936; went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2020 at the age of 83. Robert enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys and playing dominoes; he especially loved his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Mamerto and Genoveva Rosas, sisters Dorothy Garza, Rebecca Carrillo, Guadalupe Rivas and brother Mamerto Rosas. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years Evangelina "Vangie" Rosas, children Rosalinda Albarado (George) Robert Rosas Jr., and Ruppert Rosas, grandchildren Vanessa Albarado (Daniel), George Albarado III (Yani), Alexander Albarado, Brianna Rosas, Olivia Rosas, Robert Manuel Rosas, great grandchildren Gabriella Albarado, Adalynn Albarado, Vayda Albarado, Daisy Patlan, sister Emma Reyna, brothers Ruppert Rosas, Joe Rosas and numerous nieces and nephews. Per the pandemic private services will be held. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.