Robert Dan Johnson, age 63, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 12, 1955 in Waco, Texas to Sybil Snyder Johnson and Robert G. Johnson. Robert was the Founder and President of Pathways Youth Family Services. He also served on many board and counsels including Board of Governors Methodist Health Care System, Chair Counsel on Advancing Residential Practices (CARP) and Community Board of Methodist Health Care Ministries. Robert received numerous other appointments and awards related to foster children and their families. He was extremely proud of his work. Robert is survived by his wife, Christina Lynn Coker Johnson; children, Christine (Mike), Heather (Bryce), Shea (Travis), Blake (Stephanie), Samuel, Caroline, Amee, Richard, Albert, David, Bobby, Lloyd and Jio.; grandchildren, Benen, Alyssa, Cameron, Jacob, McKenzie, Kelton, Karsyn and Falyn; sisters, Dorothy, Judy, Ginger and Sandra; brothers, John, Bobby, James and Carlton; and father and mother-in-law, Carlton and Cecilia Coker.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Coker United Methodist Church.
FUNERAL SERVICESATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, 20192:00 P.M.COKER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH231 NORTH LOOP ROADSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78216
Pastor Damon Relder will officiate. Interment will follow in Coker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in R. Dan Johnson's honor to Pathway Youth and Family Services pathway.org/giving, Methodist Healthcare Ministries mhm.org/about/donate and Coker Cemetery cokercemetery.com/contribute.hmtl.
