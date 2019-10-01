San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Coker United Methodist Church
231 NORTH LOOP ROAD
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Coker United Methodist Church
231 E. North Loop Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT DAN JOHNSON


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT DAN JOHNSON Obituary

Robert Dan Johnson, age 63, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 12, 1955 in Waco, Texas to Sybil Snyder Johnson and Robert G. Johnson. Robert was the Founder and President of Pathways Youth Family Services. He also served on many board and counsels including Board of Governors Methodist Health Care System, Chair Counsel on Advancing Residential Practices (CARP) and Community Board of Methodist Health Care Ministries. Robert received numerous other appointments and awards related to foster children and their families. He was extremely proud of his work. Robert is survived by his wife, Christina Lynn Coker Johnson; children, Christine (Mike), Heather (Bryce), Shea (Travis), Blake (Stephanie), Samuel, Caroline, Amee, Richard, Albert, David, Bobby, Lloyd and Jio.; grandchildren, Benen, Alyssa, Cameron, Jacob, McKenzie, Kelton, Karsyn and Falyn; sisters, Dorothy, Judy, Ginger and Sandra; brothers, John, Bobby, James and Carlton; and father and mother-in-law, Carlton and Cecilia Coker.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Coker United Methodist Church.

FUNERAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 5, 2019

2:00 P.M.

COKER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

231 NORTH LOOP ROAD

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78216

Pastor Damon Relder will officiate. Interment will follow in Coker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in R. Dan Johnson's honor to Pathway Youth and Family Services pathway.org/giving, Methodist Healthcare Ministries mhm.org/about/donate and Coker Cemetery cokercemetery.com/contribute.hmtl.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now