May 25, 1943 - September 3, 2019
Robert David Brody passed away September 3, 2019, after a long and brave battle with Parkinson's disease.
Rob proudly served his country as an Air Force officer for over two decades, retiring at Randolph AFB in San Antonio, Texas. Soon after, he became an employee relations advisor for USAA from 1989-2008.
He was a groundbreaking leader who took on difficult challenges -- especially on social issues, before it was cool to do that -- such as creating the first drug and alcohol program for the Air Force.
Many will remember Rob's warm, witty sense of humor, his sharp communication skills, and his love of music -- and sometimes just for the fun of it, the combination of all of those things at once.
Rob was also a lifelong athlete and sports enthusiast. He was active in basketball his entire life, including winning many medals in the Senior Olympics. He was a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs and enjoyed going to home games with his family.
Rob was a great, wise, selfless man. He loved his family and friends more than anything. He was the kind of person that made everyone around him feel better. He will he missed deeply.
He is survived by his wife Marjorie; children, Jeff (Jennifer) and Jennifer (Arieh); and five grandchildren, Elie, Ben, Shira, Maddie, and Josh; his sister, Elaine (Marv); and his mother-in-law, Hazel.
SERVICE
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2019
1:30 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
Interment will follow in Beth-El Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rob's honor to (or a ) would be appreciated:
https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/
tribute-page.php?id=1257&
np=true
