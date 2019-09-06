San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert David Brody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert David Brody Obituary
May 25, 1943 - September 3, 2019
Robert David Brody passed away September 3, 2019, after a long and brave battle with Parkinson's disease.

Rob proudly served his country as an Air Force officer for over two decades, retiring at Randolph AFB in San Antonio, Texas. Soon after, he became an employee relations advisor for USAA from 1989-2008.

He was a groundbreaking leader who took on difficult challenges -- especially on social issues, before it was cool to do that -- such as creating the first drug and alcohol program for the Air Force.

Many will remember Rob's warm, witty sense of humor, his sharp communication skills, and his love of music -- and sometimes just for the fun of it, the combination of all of those things at once.

Rob was also a lifelong athlete and sports enthusiast. He was active in basketball his entire life, including winning many medals in the Senior Olympics. He was a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs and enjoyed going to home games with his family.
Rob was a great, wise, selfless man. He loved his family and friends more than anything. He was the kind of person that made everyone around him feel better. He will he missed deeply.

He is survived by his wife Marjorie; children, Jeff (Jennifer) and Jennifer (Arieh); and five grandchildren, Elie, Ben, Shira, Maddie, and Josh; his sister, Elaine (Marv); and his mother-in-law, Hazel.

SERVICE
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2019
1:30 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

Interment will follow in Beth-El Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rob's honor to (or a ) would be appreciated:
https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/
tribute-page.php?id=1257&
np=true

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now