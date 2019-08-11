San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Koger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Donovan Koger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Donovan Koger Obituary
January 27, 1956 - August 4, 2019
Robert Donovan Koger, age 63, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 4, 2019 after a brief illness. The only son of the late Raymond Mayfield and Shirley Hanson Koger and brother of the late Susan Koger Wong was born in New Mexico, but spent most of his life in Texas. Having recently retired from 29 years at Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, Robert enjoyed his last several months traveling with the love of his life and wife of 15 years, Victoria. Rob loved being outdoors in his kayak, listening to classic country music in his "man cave," and spending time with family and friends. On any given day, he could be found wearing one of his many pairs of cowboy boots and a bandana under his cowboy hat while working on his beloved property on the Guadalupe River, where he built his dream home with his wife and daughter, Victoria Dee. Rob will be dearly missed and always remembered as a very giving person with a dry sense of humor, common sense, creative nature, and love for animals and nature. Robert's family will have a private service celebrating his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to the San Antonio Doberman Advocacy and Rescue (SADAR). You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now