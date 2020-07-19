Robert E. (Bob) Lee, Sr., devoted Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, the 12th of July, at the age of 91. Born the 7th of March, 1929, he is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Marie Boehme Lee. Also survived by his three sons; Bob Lee, Jr. and wife, Karen; Ron Lee and wife, Shirley; and Greg Lee and wife, Ginger. Loving Grandpa to Jeanette Driffill (Steve), Erin Hobbs (Thomas), Chad Lee (Kristine), Morgen Lee, Shelly Zawadzki (Lance), and Grace Lee; and Great Grandpa to Drew and Reese Driffill, Maggie Hobbs, Kenzie and Aubree Lee, and Tate Zawadzki. Also survived by Brother-in-Law, Donald Boehme, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by their son, William (Bill) Lee, Grandson, Robert Austin Lee, Parents James and Ethel Lee, and Sisters Virginia Harris and Norma Katz.

Pallbearers will be Chad Lee, Michael Boehme, Gerard Boehme, Wayne Katz, Steve Driffill, and Thomas Hobbs.

Bob graduated from Fox Tech High in 1948 where he was a member of the football team and the 1947 State Champion 440 yard relay team. He was also a member of the Melody Kids Dance Band during his high school years playing the clarinet and saxophone. He served in the Air Force from 1951 through 1955 and graduated from Texas A&I in 1957 where he played football and served as Student Body President prior to entering the Air Force. He worked for over 40 years in the electrical and electrical lighting industry and enjoyed gathering with ERT co-workers in his retirement years.

A former member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church (St. Blaise Family Guild) and then a founding member of St. Matthews Catholic Church, a devoted member of the VIP Club at St. Matthews, active in the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO), Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troops 286/271 (recipient of the St. George Award), and member of the St. Anthony Claret Men's Club. Bob stayed busy during his retirement years and enjoyed attending his Air Force reunions and all his grandchildren's athletic and school activities. He enjoyed hunting, making sausage and all the family gatherings at the Boehme-Lee family ranch at which he helped host the annual Boy Scout campouts for the last 54 consecutive years.

The family would like to sincerely thank the many caregivers, nurses and doctors at The Etta (formerly Brookdale) at Shavano Park, WellMed Bridges Pallative Care and Compassus Hospice that cared for Bob during these last few years.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Mission Burial Park North.

In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance. In lieu of flowers, if desired donations can be made to the Presentation Sisters located at 8931 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, Texas 78230.