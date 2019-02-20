San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church
1602 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Robert Edward (Bob) Beissner


October 27, 1933 - February 16, 2019
Robert (Bob) Edward Beissner, age 85, joined our Lord on February 16, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Bob was born October 27, 1933 to Milton Edward Beissner and Margaret Mary Bonnet. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Bernice Mutchler Beissner. Bob is survived by his children Robert Michael Beissner, Judith Ann Leonard, Katherine Louise Beissner, James Thomas Beissner, Joanne Marie Fuller, Jennifer Beissner Laska, 16 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on February 24, 2019 from 6-7PM at Porter Loring North followed by a Rosary at 7PM. The Funeral Mass will be on February 25, 2019 at 10AM at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church. Private burial service to follow at a later date.
www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2019
