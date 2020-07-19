It is with great sadness that the family of Robert "Bobby" Edward Garza announces his unexpected passing on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 66. Bobby will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Melinda and his children, Nathaniel (Clarissa) and Ruby. He will also be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren, Audrey and Michael, who were the loves of his life.

Bobby was born September 19, 1953 in Mission, Texas where he grew up and graduated from Mission High School in 1971. In 1978, he and Mel relocated to San Antonio where he began his career as an electrician and eventually in 2005, they started an electrical contracting business, BG Electric. BG Electric's success and growth was largely due to sheer word-of-mouth referrals -- a true tribute to Bobby's skills and knowledge of the trade, charismatic personality and overall hard work and efforts. He was well known in the field as "Bobby G."

Fishing and hunting were Bobby's passion, especially with his brother, friends and family. Bobby was a true die-hard sports fan. His favorite teams were the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Cowboys. More than anything, he wanted both teams to win their sixth ring. He never faltered even during the losing seasons for the teams. His motto was, "Win, Lose or Tie, I'm a Fan 'til I Die"… and he was. Maybe now he can serve as their spirit guide to those championships. He was also an avid music lover and a collector of Beatles music and memorabilia. He considered the Beatles the greatest musical group of all time and knew the lyrics to most of their songs.

Bobby had health issues. He had Type 1 diabetes for 25 years and cancer for two years. He did everything possible to prolong life and took great care of himself. He was a fighter and a true warrior when it came to battling those diseases and was determined to live life to its fullest. And that he did—'til his time ran out.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Eddie and mother, Grace. They had eight children and Bobby was number four and the first male child. Life was never dull in that household. He is survived by six sisters and one brother: Gloria (Gutierrez) and Linda (Alaniz) from San Antonio, Cynthia (Tom) Weber from Corpus Christi, Iris (Moises) Iglesias from Mission, Richard from Corpus Christi, Mary (Ray) Flores from Sharyland and Christine from Corpus Christi. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews living throughout the country. He will also be greatly missed by his many friends from Texas Ice where he was a loyal and daily patron for many years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at some point in the future. Details will be posted on missionparks.com and shared on Facebook. Please visit www.missionparks.com to view and sign the guestbook.